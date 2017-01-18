Accused Sunny Isles rapist in jail after brutal attack

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused rapist is behind bars, Wednesday, after a brutal attack on a victim.

The victim was sitting in her car when, police said, Demetrice Fonville entered through the passenger door, where he began beating and choking her.

Fonville then sexually assaulted her as she was trying to run away from the vehicle.

The assault occurred last friday at the Marina Del Mar apartment complex on 100 Kings Point Drive in Sunny Isles.

A nearby witness heard the screams for help, which caused Fonville to flee.

He was arrested a shortly afterwards.

