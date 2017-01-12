Accused Florida teen “doctor” indicted on fraud charges in Virginia

STAFFORD, Va. (AP/WSVN) — A South Florida teenager accused of pretending to be a doctor has now been indicted on charges in Virginia after authorities say tried to illegally buy a car.

A grand jury indicted 19-year-old Malachi Love-Robinson on charges of making false statements to obtain credit, attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft and forgery.

Love-Robinson was arrested in September in Stafford, Virginia, where authorities say he tried to buy a $35,000 Lexus using a fake earnings statement. Dealership employees became suspicious, and googled his name. Once they found multiple articles on Love-Robinson’s fraud charges in Florida, employees called police.

Love-Robinson was arrested in Florida in February after officials said he was practicing medicine without a license. Palm Beach County authorities said Love-Robinson was illegally operating a medical practice, complete with an office, a lab coat and stethoscope. He allegedly stole $35,000 from a patient. He has denied the charges.

The Palm Beach Post reports that, under the terms of his pre-trial release in Palm Beach County, he was not allowed to travel outside of Florida without notifying authorities. Upon his arrest in Virginia, a Palm Beach circuit judge revoked Love-Robinson’s $26,000 bond and issued a warrant for his return to the Palm Beach County Jail. However, he remains jailed in Virginia pending court proceedings there.

