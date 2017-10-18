Accused drug dealer arrested in Monroe County

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of dealing drugs was arrested after her car was stopped by Monroe County Police.

Authorities said they stopped the black Volkswagen sedan just after 6 p.m., Tuesday, near the Seven Mile Bridge.

A license plate check revealed the driver, 39-year-old Naauh’Mocquaii Richmond-Jones, already had outstanding warrants on drug charges.

Richmond-Jones gave deputies permission to search her vehicle and had said that there was cocaine in the center console of the car, according to police.

Seven plastic bags of cocaine where found in the console.

The suspect admitted the drugs were hers and that she had planned to sell them.

Richmond-Jones is now in jail on $50,000 bond.

