Accused armed jewelry store robber pleads guilty

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has pleaded guilty to armed robbery, months after he struck a Downtown Miami jewelry store.

Jessie Wooden admitted to robbing a store in the Seybold Building at gunpoint.

He faces up to life in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for on May 25.

Surveillance cameras captured him and an accomplice entering the building in October.

Prosecutors said Wooden pointed a gun and demanded cash and jewelry while his accomplice tied up the store owner.

They made off with 35 watches and over $250,000 in U.S. currency.

Wooden was captured by police on Jan. 11, after officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle he was driving.

“Wooden refused to stop and sideswiped an officer’s vehicle in an attempt to evade capture,” read a release from prosecutors. “Ultimately, Wooden crashed his vehicle and was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded firearm.”

