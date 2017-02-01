Accused 14-year-old car burglar brought before judge

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager arrested and accused of taking part in a string of car burglaries faced a judge in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, the 14-year-old male was brought before a judge, Wednesday morning, after being accused of burglarizing six vehicles, including an unmarked police car, on Saturday morning. The teen was arrested on Tuesday.

A second person, police said, is involved, but has yet to be arrested.

According to officials, the burglars drove in a 2009 gray Nissan, which belongs to the 14-year-old’s father. They stole items such as text books, Ray-Ban sunglasses, phone chargers and a policeman’s field gear

The two involved even drove away in one of the vehicles they burglarized, a 2013 Land Rover, before crashing it in the driveway.

If you have any information on the second suspect involved in this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

