Coral Springs crash involving stolen car kills woman, injures juvenile

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police responded to the scene of a bad collision involving a suspected stolen vehicle, in Coral Springs, that killed an innocent driver and left a teenage boy inside her car hospitalized.

Police said a surveillance camera detected a car with a stolen tag, at around 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, traveling eastbound on Sample Road.

When police attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver took off and crashed into a Mercedes-Benz traveling northbound on Northwest 101st Avenue. The crash occurred at the 104th Block of West Sample Road.

“The officer did get behind the vehicle and attempted to stop the car, but the car did not stop,” explained Coral Springs Police Detective Ernesto Bruna. “And they continued eastbound on Sample Road.”

Two people, a woman and a male juvenile, who were inside of the Mercedes-Benz, were taken to the hospital. The woman who was in this car was taken to Broward Health North in critical condition. According to police, doctors later reported she passed away.

A witness told 7News that she was just one car ahead of the victim’s Mercedes and could have easily been struck. “It has affected me that the victim has died,” she said. “I’m just devastated. It could’ve been me. She was only one car behind me.”

The male juvenile was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. His condition is not life-threatening.

All four subjects in the suspected stolen vehicle were transported in critical condition to Broward Health North.

The road remains closed in the area.

