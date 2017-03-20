Abused dog recovering at Davie clinic after rescue

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog found in “ruff” shape in the streets of Little Haiti is on the road to recovery at a veterinary clinic in Davie, and her caretakers are calling this a case of animal abuse.

Betha was found with a rope embedded in her neck. The staff at Pet Express Animal Hospital said she was likely tethered as a puppy and somehow managed to break the rope and run away.

Dr. Mayra Sanchez, the vet nursing Betha back to health, said that as the canine grew, the rope kept cutting into her skin, meaning she was in near constant pain.

“[She’s] very scared of just being touched. It seems like she’s never been touched,” said Sanchez. “She shakes. She’s gotten better, but the first 24 hours, we just petted her, and she started shaking like she hasn’t been petted in her life.”

Betha is receiving the treatment she needs thanks to the nonprofit rescue group Saving Sage. One member of the group spent 24 hours trying to catch the dog.

If you would like to make a donation to help with Betha’s recovery, click here.

For more information about Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.