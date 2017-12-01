MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Animal Services has euthanized a dog that, a witness said, was found with severe injuries in a box that was left on a sidewalk in Miami.

A spokesperson for the department released a statement on Friday confirming the canine was put down. It read in part, “The dog … was humanely euthanized due to the severe extent of his injuries.”

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Elexus Theodore said she spotted someone in a white truck leaving the box in the area of Northeast 57th Street and Miami Place, just before 1 p.m. “I saw someone dropped a box on the sidewalk. I peeked in it, and I saw a dog,” she said.

A neighbor told 7News that the dog looked like he had been abused and possibly dragged by a rope.

“Bruises, cut on his lip. He got a cut right here — like a gash,” said Briana, gesturing to her forehead.

The dog was taken to Biscayne Veterinary Center where Dr. Raul Jimenez and his team were unable to save his life.

The Animal Services statement read, “ASD takes its role of protecting pets seriously and will use all available resources to investigate this matter.”

