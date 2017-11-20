AAA: Thanksgiving will see highest number of travelers since 2005

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travel experts expect the number of travelers this Thanksgiving to be at its highest in over a decade.

Travelers have already begun to flock to airports in South Florida and across the country to get an early start to what experts said will be one of the busiest travel seasons.

It’s been smooth sailing at FLL with no lines and no delays.

“I’m super excited. I’m going home to see everybody. My family, everybody,” said Alexey Glukhoverov who is traveling to New York.

Traveler Keven Olley is heading to Chattanooga, Tennessee, for some big plans. “Just looking forward to getting home,” he said. “I’m going back home for my family. I’ve got grandparents day at my grand-daughter’s school tomorrow, then I’ve got my birthday on Wednesday and Thanksgiving on Thursday.”

At FLL, officials said they will see a 13 percent increase in passengers compared to last year.

According to the American Automobile Association, 50.9 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more during Thanksgiving this year, the highest number of people since 2005.

This estimate is 3.3 percent higher compared to 2016.

Miami International Airport is experiencing much of the same.

“I’m sure traffic will be crazy. I’m sure all the places will be much fuller,” said Ishmael Schreuter. “I’m heading into the area, so we travel just before, leave just before Thanksgiving.”

Experts advise everyone traveling to plan ahead, get to the airports or on the road early, so you can have plenty of time to enjoy yourself.

“I’m a big turkey fan for the white meat,” Olley said. “I love the white meat. Not big on the potatoes and yams, but the white meat and gravy, that’ll do it for me.”

The Vincents, who were heading home to Arkansas, said it’s a family affair. “We cook the turkey and dressing and pies,” said Kim Vincent.

“Everybody brings something from the family,” said Joey Vincent. “They all just get together and bring stuff.”

If you’re planning to travel out of FLL, there is a free app travelers can download that’ll give information on flights and even parking.

