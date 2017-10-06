92-foot yacht to be towed after Irma destruction

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A yacht left destroyed in Pompano Beach by Hurricane Irma is set to be removed by Saturday.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the sunken 92-foot yacht in Hillsboro Inlet.

Crews prepared the giant vessel to be pulled out by TowBoatU.S. of Fort Lauderdale.

The company will use a 300-ton crane to yank it out of the water and haul it to a boatyard.

