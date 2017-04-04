FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - High honors were awarded to 911 operators, Tuesday, in Fort Lauderdale.

The Broward County Board of Commissioners proclaimed April 2017 as National 911 Education Month.

In honor of the proclamation, two operators, Charmaine Buckner and Erin Kafka, were recognized prior to the county commission meeting for their outstanding public service.

“It’s a great honor to receive this award after so many years of working in this business,” said Bucker. “It’s a little overwhelming, to tell you the truth, but it is a great honor, and I’m very appreciative of getting this award.”

“Every day is something new and exciting,” said Kafka. “I love being a part of an amazing team. That’s what it’s about — it’s about team.”

Buckner was vital in saving the life of a drowning baby, while Kafka helped in a response to a report of shots fired at the Coral Square Mall.

Both are recipients of the 2017 Tom Gallagher Memorial Public Safety Award.

