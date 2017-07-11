911 calls detailing children’s injuries from fireworks released

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released the calls placed to 911 after three boys were severely injured while playing with fireworks.

The three boys, ages 8, 9 and 11 years old, were playing with fireworks at a Pompano Beach Park, Sunday night, when they were hurt. One boy lost his hand, another lost some of his fingers while the third sustained injuries to his face and chest.

Panic could be heard in the voices of the callers on the recording released Tuesday morning.

Dispatch: “911 what’s your emergency?”

Caller 1: “Somebody just blew their face up with a firecracker, and we need the ambulance.”

—–

Caller: “His face is like bust open and bleeding really bad.”

Dispatch: “Who’s face is bust open?”

Caller: “My friend. He needs help, like it’s an emergency.”

—–

One caller described the ages and the injuries the kids sustained.

Caller: “One of the kids, about five fingers is gone and one of them — two fingers is gone.”

Dispatch: “How old are they?”

Caller: “They’re kids, ma’am. They’re kids.”

Dispatch: “When you say kids do you mean like 13, 14, 5, 6?”

Caller: “No, ma’am, younger than that.”

The three children remain hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown.

