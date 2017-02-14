911 call released of man confessing he killed mother, daughter

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released the 911 call, Tuesday, of a Sunrise man who confessed to killing a mother and daughter.

“Sir, did you see the person with the gun,” asked the 911 operator.

“I’m the person with the gun,” said 32-year-old Kevin Nelson.

The audio recording included Nelson’s confession after the double shooting at his Sunrise home on Monday.

Police said two people, 15-year-old Shanice Smith and her mother, 40-year-old Karen Lyle, were found dead inside the house, located inside Del Rio Village, near University Drive.

According to a police report, upon entering the house, police found Smith dead at the top of the staircase with a gunshot wound through her left cheek. Lyle was found dead inside of a bedroom with a gunshot wound to her forehead.

Detectives said Nelson covered both bodies with blankets.

According to police, Nelson was “filled with rage and wanted revenge,” which led to him shooting Smith and Lyle. Police said Nelson sent several text messages to friends about his suspicion that his wife was cheating and lying.

The suspect negotiated with police for nearly five hours. Nelson walked out with his hands up at 3:30 p.m., Monday.

While police were speaking to Nelson, the police report said he told negotiators, “I hurt people. I’m a failure. I’m going to prison forever.”

“Again, shots fired,” said Nelson to the 911 operator.

“How many shots were fired?” asked the operator.

“Several shots,” replied Nelson.

“Several shots? Did you hear them or did you see somebody with a gun,” the operator said. “Sir, did you hear them or did you see somebody with a gun?”

“Yes, I did,” said Nelson.

The 911 operator asked once more, “Sir, did you see the person with the gun?”

“I’m the person with the gun,” said Nelson.

When the operator asked if anybody got shot, nelson answered, “Yes. Karen Lyle and Shanice Smith.”

“Where are they now,” asked the operator.

Nelson replied with one word: “Dead.”

Nelson is expected to go in front of a judge, Tuesday afternoon, for his first hearing.

