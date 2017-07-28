911 call released in Tamarac SWAT situation

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A 911 call was released, Friday, after a man barged into a South Florida couple’s home with a firearm on July 21.

“911, what is your emergency?” said an operator.

“Please, there’s someone in my house with a gun,” Irene Rosen is heard responding before screaming over the 911 call during a situation that unfolded just a week ago.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Rosen and her husband Louis Rosen were sitting inside their Tamarac home when their neighbor’s son forced his way inside. “It was surreal,” she said. “It was like an out-of-body experience and what made it more out-of-body — like I’ve said before — I did not know the person, but I know his parents. They’re lovely people — people next door.”

Irene added that when their neighbor’s son, 45-year-old Leonard Benitez, arrived, the couple was not suspicious at all.

But he then brandished a firearm, officials said, and demanded the couples’ banking information in order to get $50,000.

During the ordeal, officials said, Benitez struck 99-year-old Louis Rosen on his head with a firearm.

According to BSO, Irene Rosen was able to call 911 at some point. Deputies arrived and called SWAT officers when Benitez barricaded himself in his own residence.

Benitez eventually surrendered and is now being held on charges of kidnapping and attempted home invasion. No bond has been granted.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.