9-year-old boy saves drowning 3-year-old in Tallahassee pool

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 9-year-old boy came to the rescue of a drowning 3-year-old boy when he saw the child struggling in the water.

Nine-year-old Colbi Heard was swimming when he noticed the other boy fighting for his life in the water.

“He didn’t come back up when he went under the water,” Colbi said.

Surveillance video rolled as the 3-year-old slipped under the water. Nearby swimmers were unaware of what was happening, until Colbi jumped in to help.

“I swam from there, all the way over there, and then I picked him up and gave him to his parents,” Colbi said.

The young child’s limp body was pulled from the pool after several minutes underwater.

“Next thing I knew, it was a mother screaming about her baby, and that’s all I remember,” said Colbi’s mother, Severia.

Colbi’s mother — a registered nurse– performed CPR on the boy until he finally came to.

The mother-son team are now being hailed heroes, but Mom is giving all the credit to her son. “I’ve been telling him everyday, ‘You are a positive young man, a strong young man,'” Severia said.

However, Colbi said, anyone is capable of doing what he did. “Anybody can be a hero,” he said.

