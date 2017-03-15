9-year-old boy missing from Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are trying to locate a 9-year-old boy who hasn’t been home since school let out, Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Zylon Lloyd was last seen around 3 p.m. near Hunt Elementary at 7800 NW 45th Court.

Lloyd was last seen wearing a red shirt, khaki pants, a black backpack and black sneakers with brown bottoms, police said. He stands 4 feet tall and weighs about 70 pounds.

If located, please call 954-344-1800.

