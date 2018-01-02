9 transported to hospital after car rear-ends bus in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Nine people have been taken to the hospital after a car hit a bus in Miami.

Five rescue crews responded to the scene at Northwest 62nd Street and 15th Avenue, at around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the patients range in age from 18 to 70 years old. All were transported with minor injuries or injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Investigators remain on scene, so it is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

