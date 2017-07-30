BISCAYNE BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Crews came to the rescue of nine people and their four-legged companion after, officials said, their boat started to sink in Biscayne Bay, near North Miami Beach, Sunday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the vessel started to take on water near Broad Causeway. Rescue crews arrived and took nine people, including a minor, and one dog on board to safety.

However, upon returning to Haulover Marina, one man experienced a heart attack and had to be taken to a nearby hospital. No one else needed medical attention.

Officials said all boaters had their life vests on.

