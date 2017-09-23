WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took six people to the hospital and three others also sustained injuries after, officials said, a church van was involved in a rollover accident in West Broward, Saturday morning.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75, along Mile Marker 38.

Officials said there were 12 passengers in the van. Nine of them sustained injuries.

Paramedics transported six of the victims to Cleveland Clinic for treatment. Their injuries were not serious.

Officials said all passengers had their seat belts on at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.