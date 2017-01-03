9 Cuban migrants make landfall in South Florida

GRASSY KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – Nine Cuban nationals were taken into custody, Tuesday morning, after making landfall in Grassy Key.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office notified border patrol agents at 2:20 a.m. of a maritime smuggling effort involving these adult male Cuban nationals. Once the Cubans were in custody, they claimed to have departed from Caibarien, Cuba, on Dec. 24.

They were on board a rustic sailing vessel, officials said, which was not recoverable. The boat was found behind the Rainbow Bend Resort, officials said.

None of the migrants expressed medical concerns.

All nine Cubans were taken to the Border Patrol Station in Marathon for processing and are expected to be turned over to Church World Services.

