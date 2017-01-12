9 arrests made in South Florida mail theft operation

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Early Thursday morning, unsuspecting South Florida residents were placed in handcuffs for allegedly fishing mail out of post office mail boxes and cashing-in checks.

Still in pajamas, seven suspects, four men and three women, were brought in for questioning, Thursday morning, as part of a multi-agency operation called “Hook, Line and Sinker.”

The multi-agency operation, which involved the U.S. Postal Inspections Office, the Coral Springs Police Department and the Miami-Dade Police Department, was put into place after nine suspects reportedly committed mail theft.

The suspects were transported to a West Miami-Dade postal facility to be questioned and processed, at around 11 a.m.

They will be booked at the TGK Correctional Facility, Thursday afternoon.

The suspects now face charges of grand theft, racketeering and identify theft.

In addition to the seven suspects arrested Thursday, two other suspects are already in custody for similar charges.

The U.S. Postal Service urges anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to notify police.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.