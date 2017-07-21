82 suspects arrested after 4-month opioid crackdown in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has made 82 arrests after a 4-month-long opioid crackdown.

The suspects were arrested during a three-day crackdown meant to take opioids, heroin and fetanyl off the streets.

“You’re going to go to jail. You’re not going to continue to sell this poison and put these poisons out on the streets of Broward County,” said Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

7News went along for the ride as deputies rounded up suspects.

According to officials, some of the dealers would sell drugs from homes where children lived.

Deputies said one woman who was arrested actually brought a child to a drug deal.

Video shows the woman arriving with the child, entering the undercover deputy’s car where she makes the drug deal, then going into a restaurant where she is then arrested.

“To find out that a woman showed up at a drug deal to sell to our undercovers with her small child was just, it was horrific hearing that,” Israel said.

This comes after the death of 10-year-old Alton Banks, which spurred law enforcement to work harder than ever to stop the pedaling of these dangerous drugs.

BSO said the crackdown will continue.

