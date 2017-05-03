84-year-old man hospitalized after SWMD hit and run

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man was struck by a car, Wednesday morning, but the driver fled the scene before police could arrive.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the 84-year-old man was crossing the intersection of Southwest 268th Street and 137th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade at around 5:52 a.m. when the driver of a black Acura hit the pedestrian.

Police said the driver was attempting to travel westbound after leaving a 7-Eleven gas station, located at 13690 S.W. 268th St., in the area before hitting the man. She then fled, officials said, northbound on Southwest 137th Avenue.

“It happens all the time at this intersection,” said resident Bradford Rice. “People are always getting hit. An older person — I mean, I don’t see how anyone could hit them and drive away. That’s the society we live in these days.”

Miami-Dade officials have confirmed the suspected driver goes by the name of “Chelsea,” is a black female between 25 to 30 years of age, weighs around 200 pounds and stands between 5-feet 2-inches and 5-feet 7-inches tall.

Police added that “Chelsea” is a regular at the 7-Eleven gas station.

The victim was reportedly transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South after the hit and run in stable condition. However, police said he is likely to stay overnight.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

