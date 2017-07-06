8-year-old with autism missing in North Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child with autism has gone missing, and officials are asking for the public’s help.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 8-year-old Samyia went missing from her North Lauderdale home on Wednesday.

This is Samyia. She's 8 & autistic. 5'3" 130 lbs. Last seen at North Lauderdale home circa 9:30p on 7/5 wearing a blue shirt, green pants. pic.twitter.com/6YwZ5jja7Q — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 6, 2017

Officials said she stands 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and green pants.

If you locate Samyia, please call (954) 493-9477 or (954) 831 -8901.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.