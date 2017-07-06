8-year-old with autism missing in North Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child with autism has gone missing, and officials are asking for the public’s help.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 8-year-old Samyia went missing from her North Lauderdale home on Wednesday.
Officials said she stands 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and green pants.
If you locate Samyia, please call (954) 493-9477 or (954) 831 -8901.
