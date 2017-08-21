8-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal three-car collision in Miramar took the life of a child, Monday morning.

According to Miramar Police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Miramar Parkway and Red Road, just after 9:30 a.m. The crash sent an adult and 8-year-old child to a nearby hospital.

However, police said, the child was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Officials have yet to announce the adult’s condition.

