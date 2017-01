EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police detained eight students and eventually arrested two others after a fight broke out at Horace Mann Middle School in El Portal.

Several police cruisers from different departments responded to the disturbance inside the school’s cafeteria on Thursday.

Officials said no one was hurt.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.