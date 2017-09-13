8 deaths reported in Monroe County in relation to Irma

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - At least eight people have died in Monroe County during Hurricane Irma or due to the effects of the storm.

According to the Monroe County Emergency Management, the deaths are both storm-related and due to natural causes.

Two of the deaths occurred in Key West, while six occurred in other parts of the county.

About 40 other people were injured in the storm as well. Out of the 40, 10 injuries took place in Key West while 30 happened in other parts of the county.

