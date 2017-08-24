7’s Vivian Gonzalez emcees breast cancer fundraiser event in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Part of the 7weather team helped make strides against cancer, Thursday night.

7news meterologist Vivian Gonzalez emceed the kickoff for the American Cancer Society event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

Participants raised money and awareness for breast cancer.

Last year, 30,000 survivors and community members donated nearly a million dollars toward research. They’re trying to top that total this year.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.