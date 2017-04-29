LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - In a show of unity in South Florida, the Broward Sheriff’s Office hosted a special community event, and it was hosted by a member of 7’s family.

The Uniting Broward Community Showcase took place at Central Regional Park in Lauderhill, Saturday.

A closer community is a safer community. Sheriff Israel welcomes everyone to #UnitingBroward at Central Broward Regional Park. pic.twitter.com/F7ay5aqSdM — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) April 29, 2017

Guests were treated to a live marching band, alligator handling shows and an array of food.

7News reporter and weekend anchor Robbin Simmons emceed the festivities.

