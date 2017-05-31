7’s Howard Finkelstein recognized for mental illness advocacy

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County public defender Howard Finkelstein has been recognized for his work and advocacy for people with mental illness.

Finkelstein was recognized at the first annual CG Smith Community Mental Health Foundation’s Drive to Thrive fundraiser in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday night.

Proceeds benefit the foundation’s efforts to help young people who are struggling with emotional and behavioral challenges.

