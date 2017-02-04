7’s de Armas emcees 8th Walk for Wishes in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A member of 7News family hosted the eighth annual Walk for Wishes in Sunrise, Saturday.

The 5K walk-run, held at Markham Park, raised money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants the wishes of children battling life-threatening conditions.

7s own news anchor Alex de Armas emceed this year’s event, which raised over $200,000. More than 1,600 people participated last year.

