7’s Craig Stevens hosts 3rd Junior Orange Bowl Gala

MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a whimsical night for fundraising in South Florida, thanks in part to a member of 7’s family.

The third annual Junior Orange Bowl Gala was held in Brickell, Saturday. The nonprofit organization hosted a Mad Hatter-themed event to raise funds for children and youth programs throughout the community.

Junior Orange Bowl executive director Jessica Cerda-Antomarchi conveyed the relevance of the long-running community event. “The Junior Orange Bowl has been around for 68 years providing a platform for our youth to showcase their skills, their talents, their strengths, whatever that may be,” she said, “It could be athletics, it could be the arts, it could be academics. We provide that opportunity, and we hope to continue to expand to provide better things, more opportunities for our youth.”

7’s own Craig Stevens took a break from his anchoring duties to help host the event.

