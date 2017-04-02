7’s Alex de Armas emcees Make-A-Wish fundraiser at Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 1,100 people laced up their sneakers and headed to Zoo Miami for a morning of fitness and fundraising hosted by a member of 7’s family.

Today in Florida anchor Alex de Armas hosted the Walk For Wishes 5K Walk/Run at Zoo Miami, Saturday.

After the 5K, participants got together for a day of fun activities as part of ongoing efforts to help grant the wishes of children facing life-threatening medical conditions in the community.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.