7News viewers reach out to Miami woman attacked by ex-boyfriend

MIAMI (WSVN) - Good Samaritans touched by a South Florida woman’s story of survival that aired on 7News have stepped up to give her hope and help, just in time for Christmas.

7News cameras captured Miami resident Lowana Wilson as she met Hillary Smith, Friday morning.

“Lowana, I saw your story this morning, and God spoke to me and gave me a set of instructions,” said Smith, “and it’s the best thing ever to be obedient to God’s word.”

Then Smith handed Wilson an envelope with $500. “To help you in any way it can possibly help you,” said Smith, as Wilson broke down in tears.

Wilson sat down with 7News on Thursday to share her survival story. “I know in my heart and my soul that man was going to kill me,” she said, referring to ex-boyfriend Ziebia Porcina.

According to City of Miami Police, Porcine shocked Wilson with a Taser, then set her apartment on fire, Nov. 21.

Police were able to enter the apartment and place Porcina under arrest.

Wilson was able to escape, but was left with extensive damage to her unit.

“When I saw it air this morning, her spirit felt broken to me,” said Smith.

Friday brought healing to Wilson.

“We went to the Habitat ReStore in Broward Boulevard, and they were kind enough. We purchased this television for Ms. Lowana,” said Warren Richards with Ultimate Property Renovations. “I saw her story air, and I was so touched by her.”

In Thursday’s interview, Wilson said she didn’t know if she would even be able to celebrate Christmas. “As far as celebrating the holidays right now, I really can’t do it, because of the simple fact…” she said as her voice trailed off and wept.

But one day later, 7News cameras showed Richards unwrapping and installing a brand-new flat-screen on her living room wall.

“I want my hands, from this gentleman, to hug you and to show you that love is out there, and there’s good people there,” said Richards as he embraced Wilson.

“Y’all really put a smile on my face today,” Wilson said to Smith and Richards. “I don’t know what more to say but thank you. I really appreciate you.”

Wilson cried Friday as well, but these were tears of hope, joy, inspiration and relief.

“Your story was aired for a reason,” said Smith. “God assigned this task for it to be public, for me to be obedient to His word.”

“At the end of the day, God, He knows your heart,” said Wilson. “He knows I wasn’t a bad person.”

Porcina remains behind bars and is facing a long list of charges.

