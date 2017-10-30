7News speaks to Roger Stone after Manafort surrenders to FBI

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - In the wake of Paul Manafort’s surrender to the FBI, his friend and former business partner Roger Stone is now speaking on his thoughts regarding the matter.

Stone, who is a Fort Lauderdale resident, has been a close friend and campaign advisor to now President Donald Trump and to Manafort who was Trump’s former campaign manager.

Manafort and Stone were even business partners in the 1980s.

“I spoke to him on Saturday, but that was prior to any of this happening. He continues to maintain his innocence and continues to be outraged at the tactics of the special counselor,” Stone said.

Manafort and a former Manafort business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted Monday on felony charges of conspiracy against the United States, acting as an unregistered foreign agent, and several other financial counts involving tens of millions of dollars routed through offshore accounts.

Stone calls Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s indictments a “fishing expedition,” and he suspects Mueller will now try to get Manafort to agree to some sort of deal to get more information on alleged Russian collusion.

When asked by 7’s Brian Entin if he thought getting Manafort behind bars would get him to turn, Stone responded, “I think it is unlikely. He would have to commit perjury to say what the prosecutors want him to say. I don’t think he’s going to do that.”

Stone insists there is no Russian collusion.

Stone testified in front of the House Intelligence Committee in September.

When asked if he thought he could be next, Stone responded, “No, that is impossible. I have not violated the law, nor have I had any contact whatsoever with any Russians or any knowledge of anyone who was conspiring, colluding, or coordinating with the Russians. I didn’t do that, and I don’t know anyone who did.”

After news broke over the weekend of indictments, Stone went on an angry profane-laced twitter tirade — insulting CNN anchors and contributors. The social media site has since suspended his account.

“I regret, if they violated their guidelines, they could certainly be reworded. I’d be happy to take them down. I’m not perfect. I have an intemperate tweet now and then,” Stone said.

Stone said he is considering suing Twitter if they don’t restore his account.

