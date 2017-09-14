7News radio stations partners aid in Keys hurricane relief

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Radio stations that partnered with 7News are now working to send supplies to the Florida Keys.

“Easy 93.1” and “Hits 97.3” have put on a donation drive Thursday. They want to fill a semi-truck with food, baby food, diapers, disinfectant wipes, pet food and non-perishable items.

“We’re neighbors helping neighbors,” said Vice President at Cox Media Group Rob Babin. “A friend of ours, down the street, Trans Van Lines, said ‘We got tractor trailers,’ we want to send supplies down to the Keys, to people in Homestead, and we wanna help. We need to get the word out.”

The donation drive continues through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., from the stations’ parking lot at 2741 North 29th Avenue in Hollywood.

