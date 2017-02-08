7News gets preview of Miami International Boat Show

MIAMI (WSVN) - One of South Florida’s biggest events is getting ready to set sail, and 7News was granted a special preview of what’s to come.

Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado is ready to kick off one of the city’s largest events.

“We have the best venue for the best boat show in the world,” said Regalado.

The waters off Miami’s coast will come alive next weekend when million dollar yachts sail into Virginia Key for the Miami International Boat show, now at the Miami Marine Stadium Park and Basin for its second year.

“Sailors from around the world have come to Miami to go the show,” said Kevin Murphy of Sail Miami.

A special dock was built for the show outside the marine stadium. It’s made up of more than three miles of piers and tens of thousands of feet of cable.

Once the show is over, the entire structure will be broken down in just a matter of days.

“It all goes out, and we store the docks here on Virginia Key,” said show manager Ben Wold.

This year, there are more parking spots to accommodate the growing crowd. There are also water taxis that can transport up to 15,000 people a day, nearly double than that of 2016.

The event brings in money as big as the boats themselves. “The economic impact of the Miami Boat show is $600 million every year,” said Wold. “It’s the equivalent of two Super Bowls, and it’s here every year.”

More than $3 billion worth of boats, equipment and other merchandise will fill the venue.

There will also be plenty of food for visitors to enjoy.

The show appears to be a tradition that keeps growing year after year. “People love the show. It’s 76 years old — it’s a Miami tradition,” Wold said.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.