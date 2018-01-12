7News gets inside look at Brightline train

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Just a day before it begins service, 7News got an inside look at Brightline’s new higher-speed train in West Palm Beach.

Equipped with comfortable seats, the train will travel between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale at up to 70 miles per hour, creating a trip that lasts only 30 minutes.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler said the train will provide an economic boost for South Florida.

“It’s bringing our Downtown to the Northwest and our Northwest to the Downtown,” he said. “This is a transformational job creation project, from the construction to the operation, to the jobs that’s gonna bring people into our downtown now and not have to get on a bus, or get into a vehicle, and they’ll be able to work. It’s a job creator.”

The first ride on the train will be at 8 a.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $10.

