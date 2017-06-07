7News asks local leader for answers on recorded heated argument

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hallandale Beach Vice Mayor Keith London attempted to evade questions about using vulgar language that was recorded in a video, Wednesday.

7News crews asked London several questions after Wednesday’s commission meeting in regard to the video where he could be heard using vulgar language in a conversation with a worker at the site of a new city fire station.

At first, London seemed like he was willing to speak with 7News until the questions started rolling out.

When asked if he regretted using vulgar language in the video, London replied, “Brian, it’s really great to see you. I am concentrating on the city commission meeting that we are going into right now.”

Last month, the vice mayor got into a heated argument with the worker.

“I’m taking a video of this clown,” the worker could be heard saying. “London, London, the biggest clown in town.”

The worker continued to antagonize London. “You piece of garbage,” he said in the video.

The vice mayor had some words of his own. “How many times you go to prison? What was it?” London said. “Did you like it? Did you suck…”

The footage was stopped there because it is too crude to air on television.

When London was asked if he felt bad for what he said, London answered, “I would love to sit down and talk to you.”

7News reporter Brian Entin then said, “I have been trying to talk to you since last week,” but London said he’s been focused on the meeting.

“Right, but right now I’m walking into a commission meeting,” he said. “I got a lot of work to do. I’ve got people here. We have a long agenda, so you call me tomorrow and we’ll make an appointment.”

The circumstances surrounding the video are not clear, but London pointed to a press release that was sent out by the city manager this week.

It discussed changes that will be made to community programs as well as contractors, but does not reference the altercation.

Mayor Joy Cooper, a political adversary of London, told us she’s alarmed. “You don’t confront workers or employees working on a job site,” she said. “That is inappropriate behavior.”

There is a lot going on with this commission, including a Broward Sheriff’s Office public corruption investigation. None of the commissioners wanted to comment on it.

