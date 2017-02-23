79th Street Causeway bridge malfunction causes traffic delays in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The 79th Street West Causeway is stuck and is causing major delays for motorists trying to get across the drawbridge, Thursday afternoon.

Officials are looking into what is causing a drawbridge malfunction at the 79th Street West bridge in Miami, but drivers are now stuck in traffic, as of 4:50 p.m.

According to crews with Florida Drawbridge, Inc., the bridge locks are not operating normally and maintenance crews are on their way to the scene.

Officials have not released an estimated time for when he bridge will be functioning.

The bridge connects Miami to North Bay Village.

