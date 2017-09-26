75 shelter animals relocated after power pole explodes in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - About 75 animals were relocated after a power pole exploded outside of the Humane Society of Greater Miami in North Miami Beach.

The power pole began to spark Monday afternoon outside of the shelter on West Dixie Highway, near Northeast 161st Street.

Staff said sparks flew for about 30 minutes, costing the facility its power. No serious injuries were reported but the animals were moved to an air conditioned building on Tuesday after the shelter’s generator went out and temperatures began to rise.

Staff said the shelter has about 100 more animals than usual due to Hurricane Irma. The facility was supposed to reopen Tuesday for adoption, but the staff said things won’t return to normal until the power is back on.

“Waiting on FPL to tell us when we are going to be able to open, and hopefully soon enough we’ll be able to resume our business because we have so many animals that need homes,” said the shelter’s Executive Director, Laurie Hoffman. “Many were abandoned here because of the hurricane, so we have more animals than we normally do. Plus, we have so much to take care of just to get ourselves back on our feet from the hurricane. We really need to open and get people to come in and adopt.”

The hurricane caused about half a million dollars worth of damage to the building, and the facility hasn’t been able to adopt out animals since the beginning of September.

For information on how to help or adopt, click here.

