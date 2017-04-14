7-year-old struck by car in Miramar, hospitalized

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescuers took a 7-year-old boy to the hospital after, officials said, he was struck by a car when he ran out into a street in Miramar, Friday night.

Miramar Police said the boy was between two cars and ran out into the street along the 2800 block of Tarpon Drive, at around 9 p.m. That was when, officials said, a car traveling at a slow speed struck the child.

Miramar Fire Rescue transported the boy to Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital. His condition is not yet known.

The driver stayed at the scene.

