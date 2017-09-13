7-year-old dies after central Florida family runs generator inside home

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A 7-year-old in central Florida has died from carbon monoxide poisoning after her family ran a generator inside their home’s living room.

Fox 13 reports that the girl’s mother, 41-year-old Shashunda Wilson, called 911 just before noon Wednesday, telling dispatchers that her daughter Terryn appeared to have died in her sleep.

Wilson told officers she felt dizzy when she woke up next to her daughter, only to realize in horror that her child was dead.

Polk County Sheriff’s deputies said the generator was running in the living room, powering a fan to blow on Wilson and her daughter as they slept.

High levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the home, which is a duplex. Investigators said the adjoining residence had high levels of the odorless gas as well, but no one else was injured.

An autospy will be conducted to determine the girl’s exact cause of death.

