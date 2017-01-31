7-year-old battling Leukemia becomes ‘Chief for the Day’ of Hollywood Police

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7-year-old South Florida boy who is in remission from Leukemia became the “Chief for the Day” of the Hollywood Police Department, Tuesday, thanks to a lieutenant who was given the same diagnosis.

Seven-year-old Tristan was treated for Leukemia at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and is currently in remission.

Soon after, a Hollywood Police Lt. who was also treated for Leukemia and is in remission, met Tristan at the hospital, where they both spoke at a luncheon.

Thanks to the lieutenant, Tristan spent the day at the Hollywood Police Department headquarters, where he experienced a meeting, had lunch with Chief Sanchez, got a SWAT Demo, and even got to go on a boat ride with the Marine Unit.

Lt. John Marino, who is also a cancer survivor, brought the 7-year-old around for a building tour from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m.

