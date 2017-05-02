7 puppies found abandoned around Marathon

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Police want to identify a man after, they said, seven puppies were found abandoned outside different locations last month in Marathon.

The puppies were about six weeks old and in bad shape — dehydrated, malnourished and infected with worms. An animal care group is now taking care of them.

Deputies want to identify the man who, they said, was carrying the puppies outside a jewelry and pawn shop on Overseas Highway and Margaret Avenue.

If you know anything, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 305-289-2430.

