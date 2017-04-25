7 Miami-Dade schools rank in top 100 in U.S.

MIAMI (WSVN) - Seven public schools in Miami-Dade have ranked among 100 of the best in the U.S., according to the latest rankings from U.S. News and World Report.

Schools in the Design District and Little Havana broke through into the top 100, the Miami Herald reported, while no Broward County schools achieved similar honors.

However, the Broward schools that ranked in the country’s top 500 were Pompano Beach High, Cypress Bay High and Somerset Arts Conservatory. Cypress Bay High was also recognized as a top school for science and technology, which none of the Miami-Dade schools achieved.

The seven Miami-Dade schools are:

#22: Design and Architecture Senior High (Design District)

#24: International Studies Charter High School (Little Havana)

#31: International Studies Preparatory Academy (Coral Gables)

#52: Young Women’s Preparatory Academy (Little Havana)

#81: Archimedean Upper Conservatory Charter School (Kendale Lakes)

#88: José Martí MAST 6-12 Academy (Hialeah)

#100: MAST Academy (Key Biscayne)

Miami-Dade County also reportedly swept the state rankings after taking four of the top 10 spots in Florida.

