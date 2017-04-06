7 Lauderhill elementary students fall sick due to heat

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Several elementary school students in Lauderhill fell ill, Thursday morning, due to heat.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, crews responded to Paul Turner Elementary School, located at 1500 N.W. 49th Ave., at 10:05 a.m. after seven children became sick.

The students were outdoors as a part of a Broward County mandated evacuation drill, officials said, when several children complained of not feeling well and being unable to handle the heat.

Paramedics treated them and took two children to Plantation General Hospital in stable condition.

Fire rescue officials said negligence was not in play and water was available during the drill.

