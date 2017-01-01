7 injured in NW Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four adults and three juveniles were taken to the hospital after, police said, they were shot outside a home in Northwest Miami-Dade, Sunday evening.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene of the drive-by shooting, near Northwest 84th Street and 14th Avenue, in the Little River area.

According to investigators, the victims were standing outside of a residence when a vehicle approached them and someone inside opened fire, just before 6 p.m.

Drive-by shooter sought after 7 hit in Little River area, 84th St and 14th Ave. @wsvn #7News @MiamiDadePD — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 2, 2017

Paramedics transported the victims to area hospitals. Officials said three of the victims were transported as trauma alerts; two of them are pediatric.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old, is listed in critical condition. The rest are listed in serious condition.

The driver remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

