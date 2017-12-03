7 hospitalized after police-involved rollover crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven people were rushed to the hospital after an officer-involved crash in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The collision happened around 2 a.m., Sunday, at Southeast Third Avenue and Second Street and involved a car and a police cruiser.

Both vehicles had blinking traffic lights, according to witnesses, but the car’s driver did not fully stop.

That driver rolled over after colliding with the incoming police cruiser.

A total of seven people were transported to Broward Health, including two police officers.

