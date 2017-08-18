7-Eleven hosts ‘Bring Your Own Cup’ event

MIAMI (WSVN) - Whether you like your 7-Eleven Slurpees in a cup or football helmet, the popular convenience store is offering Slurpees in your own cup.

During their “Bring Your Own Cup” event, 7-Eleven is allowing customers to bring their own cups into the store on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For just $1.50, guests are able to fill their cups with as much Slurpee as they would like.

Here are the rules, according to 7-Eleven’s website:

cup must fit upright within 10-inch hole

cup must be food-safe clean

cup must be watertight

one cup per person

7-Eleven’s website also suggests their customers share their cup creations on social media, using the hashtag “#BYOCupDay.”

